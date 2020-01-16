News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-16 08:43:16 -0600') }} football Edit

Recruiting The Tar Heel State: Class of 2021

Dudley HS Payton Page is the highest ranked prospect in North Carolina for the class of 2021
Dudley HS Payton Page is the highest ranked prospect in North Carolina for the class of 2021 (Rivals.com)
Deana King • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@NCPreps
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).

When North Carolina Coach Mack Brown returned to Chapel Hill, one of his first points of emphasis was to fix recruiting in UNC's home state. Brown owned the Tar Heel State when he was there in the ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}