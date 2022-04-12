Rivals 250 Jeremiah Cobb has four on top, wants to visit others
"Home run hitter", that's the way many college coaches are describing Jeremiah Cobb when they talk to him about his ability at the next level. They aren't talking about baseball either, with more t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news