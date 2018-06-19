The first Rivals100 for the class of 2020 was released Tuesday afternoon, and three prospects from the state of North Carolina made it.

Also, 27 of the prospects listed have offers from the Tar Heels, and the states with the most entries on the list are California and Georgia with 12 each followed by Florida and Texas with 11 each.





The instate prospects are:

No. 32 – Porter Rooks, WR, Providence Day

No. 68 – Desmond Evans, DE, Lee County

No. 79 – Cameron Roseman-Sinclair, S, Myers Park





Also at the Freak Show this past Saturday:

No. 82 – Aaryn Parks, OL, Maryland

No. 90 – Luke Wypler, OL, New Jersey

HERE IS THE RIVALS100

