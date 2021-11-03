 TarHeelIllustrated - Rivals100 WR Andre Greene Jr. reveals his top 3 & decision date
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-03 14:12:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals100 WR Andre Greene Jr. reveals his top 3 & decision date

Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the East Coast Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from SC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Rivals100 receiver Andre Greene Jr. holds more than 50 offers but narrowed his list of options down to Oregon, LSU, Penn State, Clemson, Georgia, and North Carolina back in August. Now the Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher's star has announced he's focused on Clemson, Georgia, and North Carolina heading into a decision date of November 17th. Greene has two visits he wants to take prior to his commitment date too. He breaks down all three schools in the video above.

*****

CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board

RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series

*****

RIVALS' REACTION...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}