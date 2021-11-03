Rivals100 WR Andre Greene Jr. reveals his top 3 & decision date

Rivals100 receiver Andre Greene Jr. holds more than 50 offers but narrowed his list of options down to Oregon, LSU, Penn State, Clemson, Georgia, and North Carolina back in August. Now the Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher's star has announced he's focused on Clemson, Georgia, and North Carolina heading into a decision date of November 17th. Greene has two visits he wants to take prior to his commitment date too. He breaks down all three schools in the video above.