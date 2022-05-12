Rivals100 WR Noah Rogers announces his top five

"North Carolina, N.C. State, Clemson, Ohio State, and Florida State are my top five," Rogers said. "Also some good schools that made great impressions on me but didn't make my top five were Penn State, Tennessee, and South Carolina."

Clemson- "It's a great football team and they always develop guys," he said. "I like the way they used Tee Higgins and I feel like that's what they want to do with me. It's more than football for them. They do a lot of great things outside of football. I just love how great a family they are. My official visit with them will possibly be June 3rd-5th."

Florida State- "My mom and I really like coach Dugans," said Rogers. "He seems like a really great coach and guy. I like how they're about to turn stuff around after those two down seasons. I feel like that's a place I could go make a mark at."

North Carolina- "It's a hometown team that has been really great lately," he said. "They have a wonderful coaching staff and I'd love to play with my brother again. That's a place that has a great overall offense that does things that other schools don't do."

N.C. State- "It's a really hardworking team and program," Rogers said. "I know everybody who goes there works to get theirs. Nothing is really given. Playing with Lex Thomas would be wonderful because that's a quarterback I have a connection with and I know he can get me the ball. I'd be playing at home and I could definitely see myself playing there. I love what they've been doing offensively. It fits me because their offense reminds me of Rolesville with the way they used Emeka (Emezie) 1-on-1 and I really like that. That's just me. I like playing 1-on-1 and the team relying on me to go get the ball. I have a great relationship with coach Beck, coach Joker, and coach Doeren."

Ohio State- "I like how they run the air raid offensive," he said. "They play fast. They move fast. The best players are going to play. They're really serious about football but they also have fun too, which reminds me of Rolesville. The way they have fun, that's what we do. I like how coach Day is really involved in the offense and with the whole team. I like what coach Hartline is doing developing guys left and right like it's nothing. My official visit there is June 17th."