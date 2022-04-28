 TarHeelIllustrated - Rivals100 WR Noah Rogers "dialed in" on four schools, three visits coming
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-28 09:46:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals100 WR Noah Rogers "dialed in" on four schools, three visits coming

Noah Rogers
Noah Rogers
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the East Coast Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from SC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Rivals100 receiver Noah Rogers hasn't been one for doing many interviews but the Rolesville, N.C. star is about to enter an important phase of his recruitment. N.C. State has been a mainstay in his recruitment but Ohio State, Clemson, and North Carolina are serious contenders as well. In what could be a lead up to a commitment, Rogers is looking at taking at least three visits during the month of June.

*****

CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board

RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info for 2022 series

*****

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}