The Rivals150 for the class of 2019 has been released, and among the prospects making the list, 10 have offers from North Carolina. Two of them have committed, including Jeremiah Francis, who pledged for the Tar Heels a year ago.

The other prospect making the cut that has an offer from UNC and has also committed to a school is Josh Nockelberry, a shooting guard from Fayetteville, NC, who is rated No. 81 and will play at Louisville.

