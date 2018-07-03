Ticker
Rivals150 For 2019 Released

The new top 150 for the rising senior class is out, and 10 of the prospects on the list hold offers from the Tar Heels.
The Rivals150 for the class of 2019 has been released, and among the prospects making the list, 10 have offers from North Carolina. Two of them have committed, including Jeremiah Francis, who pledged for the Tar Heels a year ago.

The other prospect making the cut that has an offer from UNC and has also committed to a school is Josh Nockelberry, a shooting guard from Fayetteville, NC, who is rated No. 81 and will play at Louisville.

UNC Targets On The List

Here are the UNC targets with offers that made the Rivals150:


1 – Vernon Carey, C, Fort Lauderdale, FL

3 – James Wiseman, C, Memphis, TN

5 – Matthew Hurt, PF, Rochester, MN

9 – Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, PF, Bradenton, FL

15 – Keion Brooks, PF, Fort Wayne, IN

19 – Will Baker, C, Austin, TX

21 – Armando Bacot, C, Richmond, VA

25 – Wendell Moore, SF, Concord, NC

74 – Jeremiah Francis, PG, Pickerington, OH

81 – Josh Nickelberry, SG, Fayetteville, NC


