News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-26 13:00:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals250 DE Jahvaree Ritzie breaks down his top five & what's coming next

Jahvaree Ritzie
Jahvaree Ritzie (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Rivals250 defensive end Jahvaree Ritzie has become one of the nation’s most sought after prospects but the Kernersville (N.C.) Glenn star decided to narrow his focus to five. Ritzie explained why Georgia, Ohio State, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee made the cut and where his recruitment is going from here.

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2022: Top 100

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}