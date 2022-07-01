Rivals250 WR Christian Hamilton commits to North Carolina

"I really know everybody there and I played with them when I was growing up- Drake Maye , Gavin Blackwell , and all them," Hamilton told Rivals.com earlier this week. "I feel comfortable around them and I wouldn't have to make any switches it I went there. Tad (Hudson) and I are close too."

Hamilton is a dynamic receiver in the open field and has a skill set that will allow him to line up on the outside or in the slot. He has great straight line speed and quickness but is still a bit of a raw route runner. Once he irons out those wrinkles in his game, Hamilton could turn out to be a major playmaker at the next level. He is on the smaller side but doesn't have a problem breaking press coverage at this level. Hamilton will need to physically mature before seeing consistent playing time but he could grow into an important offensive weapon down the line. He also brings some versatility to the college level. Hamilton has traits that could make him a standout defensive back but the side of the ball that he ends up on will be determined by how he develops once he arrive on campus.

The state of North Carolina is loaded with receiver talent this cycle and the Tar Heels needed to land at least one of them. Hamilton has so many strong connections to North Carolina that it would have been awfully surprising to see him end up somewhere else. Look for Mack Brown and his staff to continue to lean on their current players and commits to help them land other highly ranked in-state prospects.