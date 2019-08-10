Rocky Mount DT Very High On The Tar Heels
Rocky Mount, NC, is home to one of the state’s top rising junior defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver, who is squarely on North Carolina’s 2021 recruiting board. The 6-foot-5, 250 pounder continues to...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news