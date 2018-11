CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams met with the media Tuesday in advance of the Tar Heels’ game Wednesday at No. 7 Michigan as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Williams, whose 11th-ranked team is 6-1 overall, is coming off a 1-1 trip at the Las Vegas Invitational last Thursday and Friday. The Tar Heels lost to Texas and defeated UCLA.

Here is what Williams had to say: