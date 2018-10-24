CHARLOTTE – North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams met with the media during part of his breakout interview session at the annual ACC Operation Basketball on Wednesday at Spectrum Center.

Here are a few nuggets of what Williams had to say:





*On the new G-League rule in which some players can earn up to $125,000 instead of going to school, Williams said:

“It’s hard for me to give you an answer because I think we have to see the practicality of it and how it’s going to work, what’s it going to do, are they going to say 12 guys or take 18 guys? Somebody’s going to try to identify them, how many people they can identify. All you guys see these recruiting rankings right now, what’s the difference between No. 12 and 13? So, I think that’s a hard thing to do.

“For me, I can’t tell you the effect it’s going to have because I don’t know in what form. I think there’s a spot for something like that. And lets understand, the NBA is making rules for what’s good for the NBA game, not making rules for what’s good for our game…

“They think that there’s a sport for that but I don’t see that many guys wanting to give up a chance to play in college basketball at the highest level. Somebody might say ‘How many is how many?’ Well, I don’t know.

“It is several questions: How’s that 18-year-old that we worry about meshing with 21 and 22-year-olds, how’s that guy going to mesh with a 28 or 29-year-old that’s hoping to get one or two 10-day contracts with the NBA.

“It’s too early for me to give you an opinion on how it’s going to work because I don’t know how they’re going to do all of it, and there are some guys out there that really flat out do not want to go to college, and that’s okay. But, there are a lot of guys that benefit from staying in college even if it’s just one year, and that’s okay as well.

“There’s no perfect rule. There’s a lot of guys that went straight to the NBA out of high school and it didn’t work, but it sure did for Lebron James and Kobe (Bryant) and some of those guys. So, I’ve always said there’s no perfect rule.”





*Williams was asked about his team, and he repeated much of what he said during UNC’s media day a couple of weeks ago. But, he did offer this, which was interesting in that he said it even before the freshmen have played an actual game yet:

“We have three freshmen and I think all three are going to be very good players. They’re really gifted. In some ways, and Theo (Pinson) will call me about this one, (but) in some ways, they’re more gifted than Theo and Joel were. It’s hard to replace the toughness Joel Berry had, it’s hard to replace everything that Theo Pinson could do on the court, much less what they did off the court for everybody.

“I’m not willing to make that trade right now by any means, but I think that the freshmen are gifted, they’re going to have to step up and play big for us. But, how do they handle the adversity or how are they going to handle it and the grind, because it’s a long year.”





*On the difference between Cam Johnson with a healthy hip and the player everyone saw last year:

“I can see it some, but it’s not a difference between Clark Kent and Superman. It’s not that, now. But I think he’s healthier, I think he slides his feet better, I think he runs better, I think he has more agility, flexibility… and pain, I don’t see any pain all t he time. And I don’t think last year there was one single day that he played that he wasn’t in some level of pain (or) very much pain.”





*On how he envisions what this team can do, and what that is at this time:

“It’s different, it depends on what kind of day it is for sure. I think we’ve got a chance of having a very good team, very good team. And to do that, everybody’s got to play at a high level consistently, do it every day and build the right kind of habits. We’ve also got the possibilities of not playing at a high level sometimes.

“It’s more of a challenge. I’ve had some teams, 2009 the most veteran team I’ve ever had coming back, every day we were trying to fine-tune things and find different ways to challenge them. This one, we’ve got to not just coach them, we’ve got to coach them fundamentally, make them sounder fundamentally, make the foundation stronger, sounder. But, we’ve got a chance but we’ve got to have a lot of things fall our way for those big-time things to happen.”