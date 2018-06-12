CHAPEL HILL – Roy Williams held a summer press conference Tuesday at the Smith Center for the first time in several years. Two summers ago, following knee surgery, he held a brief teleconference, but this was a usual sit-down presser and the North Carolina head coach was in typical form: He was funny; told a few stories and was blunt about his program and upcoming team. The Tar Heels finished 26-11 overall and 11-7 in the ACC. They defeated Duke twice, advanced to the championship game of the ACC Tournament and the second round of the NCAA Tournament where they were eliminated by Texas A&M. Gone are guard Joel Berry, the MOP of the 2017 Final Four and an All-America last season, and Theo Pinson, who according to some observers, was the Heels’ best player over the final five weeks of the season. Back are starting seniors Luke Maye, Kenny Williams and Cam Johnson. Also back are freshmen big men Garrison Brooks, Sterling Manley and Brandan Huffman. In addition, junior point guard Seventh Woods and junior wing Brandon Robinson are also back.



*Maye tested the NBA waters by submitting his name for the draft, thus he worked out for three teams (Thunder, Hornets and Hawks) before removing his name from the draft and deciding to return to UNC for his senior season. Williams was asked if Maye’s motive was to see if he could move up draft charts enough to stay in the draft or just to use it as a fact-finding mission. “Probably 99 percent fact finding,” Williams replied. “Hew wanted to see where he stood, get some workouts. If he had gone to the workouts and blown people away and they said they were going to take (him) with the 10th pick, the plan would have changed. That’s my opinion.” Maye didn’t get that guarantee, so he’s back for his senior season.

*Staying on the coming NBA draft, Williams said this is the week he speaks with NBA teams to get an idea of how guys such as Berry and Pinson are thought of by the league. Williams wasn’t asked specifically about Berry as an NBA player, but he was asked about Pinson’s uniqueness and if it can translate into an NBA career. “I think Theo is an NBA player,” Williams said. “I think he can play in the NBA, I think he can be successful in the NBA. He is something that the NBA wants – they want athletes, they want shooters, they want playmakers. I think he is a fantastic playmaker. I’m trying to get everybody to look at him as a point guard. He wasn’t called that with our team because we had a pretty good guy at the point guard spot, (but) Theo was more of a playmaker than anybody we had.”



*With Berry and Pinson the last two major parts to the NCAA title team in 2017 and the NCAA stuff no longer hanging over the school, is this sort of a beginning of a new era or a new chapter for Williams and the program? “I thought it was a new era for me last (October) when we were able to put the NCAA stuff behind us, because I could do my job in a different way than I had for four years, so that’s when I thought it was. “Other than that, I think every year is a new chapter, I really do. I look at the team that we have – Joel Berry and Theo Pinson meant so much to us for four years, were the leaders of our team last year and maybe the last couple of years along with Justin (Jackson), Isaiah (Hicks) and all those guys the year we won it. “I do look at every year as a new start. We’re losing some tremendously gifted kids who shared the leadership of that team maybe as well as any team I’ve ever had. And yet we’re bringing in some kids who I think are very gifted and maybe more gifted than what we’re losing, but that doesn’t mean they’re going to be as good a player because experience is a huge part of playing the game of basketball. “I think all three guys we have coming in are going to be very good players for us, but I look at every year and say, ‘’Okay, it’s a new team.’” *Williams can’t watch his players perform outside of the limited allotment from the NCAA at this time of the offseason, but he does see them some and gets reports on how they’re doing, the man knows his team and has decades of experience at projecting and seeing the results of those projections. Yet, he was asked which of his players might surprise next season. “During July, I’ll have a much better answer to that question because we’ll practice four times, we practice once a week for four straight weeks during July… And I’ll have a much better answer then. “But I’ve been really impressed by what Jonas (Sahratian), our strength and conditioning coach, is telling us about a bunch of guys. I’ve been really impressed about what (team trainer) Doug is telling me about how guys are doing a much better job of taking care of their body, I’ve been impressed by some of the things that the veterans are saying about each other, who’s playing better. “I like to talk to the Tyler Zellers, the Kendall Marshalls and get their information about who they think is playing better in pickup games, too. But really, I get most of my information after those practices.”



