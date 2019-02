CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Roy Williams met with the media following the tar Heels’ 93-85 victory over Syracuse on Tuesday night at the Smith Center.

The Heels got 34 points from freshman point guard Coby White and outrebounded the Orange 46-25.

Fifth-ranked UNC improved to 23-5 overall and 13-2 in the ACC while Syracuse dropped to 18-10 and 9-6.