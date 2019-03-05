CHESTNUT HILL, MA – North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams met with the media following the Tar Heels’ 79-66 victory over Boston College on Tuesday night at Conte Forum.

UNC led by 23 at halftime and by as many as 25 points in the second half. Carolina got 17 points and a career-high 20 rebounds from Luke Maye and 22 points and 12 rebounds from Cam Johnson in the victory.

Third-ranked UNC improved to 25-5 overall and 15-2 in the ACC and finished the road portion of its league schedule with a 9-0 record. BC dropped to 14-15 overall and 5-12 in league play.