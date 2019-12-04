CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Roy Williams met with the media to discuss the Tar Heels’ 74-49 loss to Ohio State on Wednesday night at the Smith Center.

UNC trailed 39-36 with 15:57 left before the Buckeyes closed the game outscoring the Heels 35-13.

This is the largest margin of defeat in this building by UNC in the Roy Williams era, the 17 made field goals are the fewest every by a UNC team at the Dean Dome, and the 49 points is the third lowest total here by UNC.

The No. 7 Tar Heels dropped to 6-2 on the season while No. 6 OSU improved to 8-0.