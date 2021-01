CHAPEL HILL- North Carolina Coach Roy Williams met with the media following the Tar Heels' 66-65 win over Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon at the Dean Smith Center.

UNC was led by Day’Ron Sharpe’s 25 points. Kerwin Walton added 12 points.

The Tar Heels improved to 6-4 overall and 1-2 in the ACC while the Fighting Irish fall to 3-6 overall and 0-3 in the ACC.