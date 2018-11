ANN ARBOR, MI – North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams was not at all pleased following his team’s 84-67 loss at Michigan at Crisley Center on Wednesday night.

UNC’s coach said there was nothing positive about his team’s play in a game they trailed at one point 71-49 after owning a 21-11 lead. That’s a 60-28 “run” for the Wolverines.

UNC fell to 6-2 on the season while Michigan improved to 8-0.