CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Roy Williams was in a much better mood following his team’s 97-69 victory over UNC-Wilmington on Wednesday night at the Smith Center than he was a week earlier after his team was drubbed at Michigan.

The Hall of Fame coach still threw in some one-liners and was a bit entertaining, mainly because his team won and did a lot of nice things in the second half to earn the victory.

UNC improved to 7-2 on the season while the Seahawks dropped to 4-6.