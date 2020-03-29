News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-29 18:46:57 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Santa Clara Transfer Trey Wertz Discusses UNC & More

THI caught up with Santa Clara transfer Trey Wertz, who says UNC is one of the schools he's interested in.
THI caught up with Santa Clara transfer Trey Wertz, who says UNC is one of the schools he's interested in. (USA Today)
Deana King • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@NCPreps
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).

When Trey Wertz chooses his new school to play college basketball, he will have to sit out a season before playng his final two years beginning in the 2021-22 campaign.The school he picks will get ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}