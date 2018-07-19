CHAPEL HILL—North Carolina will face Texas this November in the third round of the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational, tournament organizers announced on Thursday. The Tar Heels will meet the Longhorns in their first of two games in Las Vegas over Thanksgiving weekend on November 22-23, 2018, at the Orleans Arena.

The winner will advance to the championship game to play the winner of the game between UCLA and Michigan State. The FOX broadcast network and FS1 will televise the four games.

Carolina will host Tennessee Tech and Saint Francis (Pa.) on Nov. 16 and 19 in the Smith Center in its first two Las Vegas Invitational games before traveling to Las Vegas. The schedule of games over Thanksgiving weekend is as follows:





Third Round, Thursday Nov. 22 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time: North Carolina vs. Texas (FS1) 10 p.m. ET: UCLA vs. Michigan State (FS1)

Championship Round, Friday Nov. 23 4 p.m. ET: third-place game (Fox) 6:30 p.m. ET: championship game (Fox)

This fall's Las Vegas field is one of the finest ever assembled and includes Carolina, Michigan State, UCLA and Texas. At least one of the four teams have appeared in four of last five NCAA Final Fours and 15 of the last 20, including UNC, which claimed its sixth NCAA title in 2017.

North Carolina will make its third appearance in the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational (LVI), entering both the 2007 and 2011 events ranked No. 1 in the nation. The Tar Heels won the 2007 Las Vegas Invitational title and are 7-1 in the LVI. Over the course of its 107 years of basketball, UNC is 12-4 against Michigan State, 3-7 against Texas and 8-3 against UCLA.

UCLA won the Las Vegas Invitational in 2013 and will be making its second appearance in the event. Michigan State and Texas will be making their first appearances in the tournament.

Tickets for the final rounds in Las Vegas will be available at the UNC Athletics ticket office at 919-962-2296 or at GoHeels.com and the Orleans Arena box office.