News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-08 10:23:04 -0600') }} football Edit

Season Breakdown: UNC's Rushing Offense

THI takes you inside UNC's rushing numbers from the 2019 football season.
THI takes you inside UNC's rushing numbers from the 2019 football season. (Jacob Turner, THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher

THI digs deep into North Carolina’s statistics from both sides of the ball from the 2019 season that concluded with a 55-13 rout of Temple in the Military Bowl.UNC won its final three games by a co...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}