TarHeelIllustrated - Season Wrap: Brown Discusses Team, Looks Ahead & Much More

CHAPEL HILL – Mack Brown held a final press conference Monday to wrap up North Carolina’s football just-completed season. And in the 56 minutes Brown fielded questions, he hit on numerous topics, some of which are addressed in this piece.

The Tar Heels concluded the season at 8-4 after losing to Texas A&M, 41-27, in the Orange Bowl on Saturday night in Miami Gardens, FL. UNC led in the fourth quarter and was tied with less than five minutes remaining

Above is the entire presser and below are some notes and pulled quotes from what Brown had to say. Note that THI will have other pieces from Brown’s press conference, so not everything from Monday’s session is reported in this piece.





*The first thing Brown wanted to discuss was sharing his thoughts on playing a full season under COVID protocols. The Tar Heels reported to campus June 12 and have been doing football-related activities since. It was a long season, but since the rash of positives UNC reported in mid-July, it hasn’t reported one single positive test since.

“We got through the season pretty well as a league and our team handled it extremely well,” Brown said. “Our medical staff handled it well. There were so many days where we didn't know if we were gonna practice, we didn't know what that meant. We didn't know how we would eat, we didn't know how we’d dress in a locker room. We didn't know, could we be doing one on ones? Could you play football with COVID as it is? Was it safe? What about the heart issues? How long do you have to stay out?

“Probably one of the most confusing things was contact tracing. That got really confusing with how long you stayed out and what happened. So, we were so lucky that our guys took it seriously. We had our quick spike in the summer and, from that point forth, we really haven't dealt with much COVID at all.

“So really, really proud of the players and the coaches and the staff, the medical staff in general, our administration for allowing us to play because it was sure healthy for the players. I thought it was healthy mentally and physically. And really, I told them Friday night, ‘Thank you for such a wonderful year. Thank you for getting us to the Orange Bowl,’ and they've turned an awful situation into a blessed football year for us.”





*Brown was pleased with how his coaches handled proceeding forward for the Orange Bowl without four key players that opted out.

“I was really, really proud of our coaches that they didn't whine, they got next man up and had three days on offense to adjust the game plan,” he said. “I see Phil Longo putting in plays on Friday before the game trying to figure out how we're gonna move the ball. But, nobody griped, everybody was ready to go and didn't use it as an excuse and played hard against a really, really good team.”





*As for the bowl game, Brown was happy with how the Tar Heels played in many respects and very pleased with how the team fought. He believes they got a ton out of it. As for the top players in the game?

“We don't have players of the game when we lose but, we had a long staff meeting this morning, here are guys that the coaches felt like really played well,” Brown said. “So proud of Dazz Newsome. Played well on special teams and during the game he competed every play, even got banged up a little bit during the game and you wouldn't know it. He went back and played.

“Also, Josh Downs, he showed what he can be with two great plays and the receivers blocked well outside. Garrett Walston I said played well. Sam Howell’s a superstar that gives us a chance to win every week and he should be up for every major award next year, just because he's one of the best quarterbacks in the country that we'll be returning.

“Marcus McKethan played the best on the offensive line, so good for Marcus. He stepped up in a very physical, tough game defensively. Ray Vohasek played really well. He was so physical and quick in the line of scrimmage, probably changed what they were doing offensively. Eugene Asante was all over the field, led the team in tackles and good for Tommy Thigpen that he was ready to step in and play and played really, really well.

“Tony Grimes and Kyler McMichael, we challenged them and Dré (Bly) a few weeks ago before Notre Dame and said we’ve got to start playing better on those one-on-one balls outside and those two stepped up. We had a lot of guys in the box, we had to fight to stop the running game, and it put those guys on an island. They have very tough jobs and both of them did really well. The safeties did a good job, Cam Kelly and Don Chapman, of holding their great tight end out. And then Des Evans played by far his best game. He was very physical against one of the more physical teams in the country.”





*Special teams struggled the first half of the season but made tremendous progress over the second half of the campaign. Brown made a point of noting the Tar Heels performed better on special teams than did Texas A&M.

“Special teams were good. We did a better job than them with our special teams,” he said. “Jonathan Kim continues to kick it out of the back of the end zone. Our punting game was good, our coverage was outstanding. We had a 23-yard punt return by Dazz.

“So, amazingly our special teams have continued to improve every week, even with the fact that Josh Henderson and British Brooks and Eugene Asante weren't able to play on special teams and they were three of our best players. So, a lot of guys stepped up and, again, that goes back to the next man up theory.”





*In 2019, UNC finished No. 12 in total offense (474 yards per game), No. 38 in rushing (188), No. 25 in passing (285.5), No. 30 in scoring (33.1), No. 47 in third-down conversions (41.4 percent) and No. 56 in fourth-down conversions (37.2 percent).

This season, however, the Tar Heels made huge strides in those areas: No. 5 in total offense (537.2), No. 11 in rushing (235.8), No. 18 in passing (301.4), No. 10 in scoring (41.7), No. 24 in third-down conversions (46 percent), and No. 50 on fourth-down conversions (57.9 percent).

“Looking at where we are offensively, Phil Longo said we'd have a big jump in our second year and we did that. We’re fifth in the NCAA in total offense, first in the ACC. 537 yards, scoring 41 points a game, that’s second in the ACC and 10th in the NCAA. Rushing offense at 235 yards, 11th in the NCAA and second in the ACC. Passing offense, 301 (yards), 18th nationally and second in the ACC. Passing efficiency, eighth nationally, first in the ACC. And first downs at 317, second nationally and number one in the ACC.

“So, that's tremendous progress and I'm proud of those guys. It's the first power five teams since Oklahoma in 2016 to have two 1,000-yard rushers. Last time we did it, we’ve done it five times in our history, the last time we did it was with Curtis and Leon Johnson back in 1993. So, that shows that we're continuing to run the ball better and that's something we've got to do to get where we want to.

“And the games that we didn't play as well or that we lost this year, we didn't run the ball as well as the opponent. And that just gets more obvious every week. That's important. We had a 1,000-yard receiver and 3,000 yards with four different players (including Sam Howell passing for 3,000 yards).

“So, that's pretty cool. Now, we're losing all those guys and we'll have to have replacements step up for sure. But we're the first ACC team to do that since 2004 offensively, so it's a great sign.”





*So what position group improved the most since the Syracuse game through the Orange Bowl?

Brown said it wasn’t the offense since each group was quite experienced and had less room for growth, so he discussed his defense before settling on the secondary.

“I would think probably the secondary, just because when we lost Myles Wolfolk, that was a real loss because he was the old head back there that made all the calls and kept our back together,” Brown said. “And then we got in a position where we had young guys back there and then they got banged up and hurt.

“The Wake Forest game, we had some guys just running wide open. And then, after that, they really settled down and started communicating better. And the other night, we had a couple of big plays where we had some communication issues but, by and large, the secondary’s really improved.

“The other thing that you’ve got to be able to do to win in big-time college football right now is you’ve got to be able to put corners on their best receivers and play them well. And we did that the other night. We could play nine around the box enough to try to handle the run, but we also were in a position where you’ve got to cover those guys one-on-one… The other thing that I didn't realize, two things that I should have mentioned about our defense, Texas A&M only had 15 three and outs all year and we had five the other night. So, at times, we played them really, really well.

“And we also had 36 sacks this season, which is the most a team at North Carolina has had since 2000. Tomon Fox just tied Lawrence Taylor’s sack record. Now that's really cool. But, we had a lot more sacks than were publicized or than I talked about this year and we're starting to get players that can create those sacks without scheme. And that's going to really help us with our defense.”





*The 12 early enrollees report Jan. 16, and a few days later the rest of the team will report and they will begin offseason work. Brown has set spring practice to start March 23 and the spring game for April 24. As of this time, he doesn’t see any reason the NCAA won’t allow spring practice since they just finished a mostly-full football season.

“I can't imagine, since we were allowed to play in the fall, that we won't be allowed to play this spring, regardless of where we are with COVID and the vaccine at that time,” he said. “So, we're planning on spring practice right now. It would start March 23 and we would have our spring game on April 24.”





*Jacob Turner contributed to this report.



