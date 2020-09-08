TarHeelIllustrated - Secure Within, Howell Shrugging Off Soaring Attention

CHAPEL HILL – Credit Sam Howell for his honesty. Many ballyhooed athletes generating national attention shrug off the plaudits, saying they don’t pay attention to what’s said and written about them. But human nature suggests that’s almost impossible, especially in the day and age of unbounded social media. So, Howell admits he knows what the word is on him out there and he’s fine with it. Really, unaffected might be a better description. “I really don't look at it much,” Howell said Tuesday morning, four days before North Carolina opens its season at home versus Syracuse. “I mean, it's hard not to look at all the time, but I'm definitely blessed and thankful for the position that I'm in.” That can go both ways, though. “I think when you have a lot of attention, it can be good and bad,” he said. “So, it's just about how you handle it. My big thing is I think a lot of people have high expectations for me this year, but just because it's supposed to happen doesn't mean I'm gonna go out there and have a great season. I’ve still got to take it day by day and prepare as best as I can to have success on Saturday. No matter what they say, I’ve still got to do my job every single day, so that's kind of how I go about that.” That right there sums up Howell in a paragraph. Don’t believe it? Ask his teammates. Sam is about football and the team, they say.

Howell and Heisman winner Joe Burrow were linked in an impressive stat line a year ago. (Jenna Miller, THI)

“There’s a lot of expectations for him but he carries that very well,” said junior offensive tackle Jordan Tucker, who’s tasked each week with keeping snarling defenders from hitting Howell. “He’s a leader, he knows what to do… He knows how to lead the o-line, talk to the backs, get the receivers going, and I think he’s carried the role of a leader in a very amazing way.” Ask his coach, too. “He’s handling it fine,” offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Phil Longo said about the attention. “I don’t really think the adversity stuff, the attention stuff, the media stuff is really an issue for him.” UNC Coach Mack Brown hasn’t minced words about what drives Howell. He doesn’t really have a hobby, though the Tar Heels’ quarterback admitted Tuesday he prefers escaping by playing video games, sometimes even trolling other people online whom he’s battling. He does it incognito, too, so they have no idea a major Heisman Trophy candidate is riding them in some video game. But really that’s it. Howell eats, sleeps, drinks and pretty much does everything football outside of his school and personal faith. He’s insulated for sure, but that also helps keep him grounded.

Howell was the most accurate passer in the fourth quarters of games in the nation last fall. (Jacob Turner, THI)

Last winter and spring, Howell meticulously went over film of every mistake the staff pointed out he made last season. Not one or three or five times, but dozens. So, any time a person tweets praise his way or a TV talking head tells a national college football audience to pay attention to No. 7 in Chapel Hill, the Indian Trail, NC, native simply takes it in stride. And in Howell’s mind, that means dismissing it. “To be honest with you, I really don't care about what anyone else says,” he said. “I know the type of player I can be if I keep doing what I'm supposed to do. No one's expectations are higher than my own. I set myself to a high standard and I just go by that every single day, no matter if people are saying good things about me or bad things about me. I stick to my own standard, my own expectations.” Again, that’s Howell. And that attitude and approach is why it’s easy to understand his drive since last season concluded with him posting one of the best statistical seasons ever for a true freshman in major college football history. He completed 259 passes in 422 attempts (61.4 percent) for 3,641 yards, 38 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. Only Howell and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow of LSU passed for 3,000 or more yards, 35 or more TDs with seven or fewer interceptions. Of Howell’s completions, 150 went for 10 or more yards, 33 of his 38 touchdown passes went for 20 or more yards, 14 went for 30 or more, 10 for 40-plus, five for 50 or more and three went for 60-plus yards. The average distance of his TD passes was 26.5 yards. He ranked third in the nation in throwing passes 20 or more yards downfield.

Howell's teammates are saying he's even better with the new season almost here. (Jacob Turner, THI)

And, he had the highest passing rating in the nation in the fourth quarter at 92.8, which included headline-generating comeback wins in Carolina's first two games. Howell’s teammates say he’s even better now. “The big difference from this year to last year is how he handles the offense,” said junior wide receiver Dyami Brown, who led UNC with 1,034 receiving yards and caught 12 touchdown passes from Howell last season. “Last year, he had some help reading the defenses, (but) this year, he took it to a whole other level. He put in the extra hours watching film – I’d say an extra five or six hours after practice watching film. That’s something new that he has done this year and that’s a big difference.” Howell has also trimmed down a bit. He’s still listed at 6-foot-2, 225 pounds like last fall, but he’s leaner and added more tone. Two weeks ago, Mack Brown said Howell ran the ball well in the first scrimmage before offering some insight as to why. “It’s obvious he’s lost some weight,” the coach said. And it’s obvious that no matter how well the Tar Heels and Howell perform this season, the sophomore won’t let it control anything he does. As Howell has said multiple times, his personal standard exceeds anyone else’s and he’s also open to whatever critique from within the program his game warrants. Plain and simple. That’s his lane. That’s his zone. And that’s Sam Howell.



Sam Howell Tuesday Interview