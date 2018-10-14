CHAPEL HILL – While Patrice Rene said there weren’t any tactical changes made during the bye week with how North Carolina’s secondary went about defending pass plays, it appeared during Saturday night’s game versus Virginia Tech something was quite different with the Tar Heels.

The defensive backs actually saw the ball, in flight, headed toward the intended receivers they were defending. As a result, the group turned in by far their best performance of the season getting hands on passes and disrupting the Hokies’ aerial attack. Carolina lost, 22-19, but the secondary gave the team a chance to win the game. “We had a great game plan going in. Coach JP (defensive coordinator John Papuchis) did a great job reading their offense,” Rene said. “We kind of knew what to expect and what plays they were going to run, so we were very queued in on tips and reminders. It made the game slow down for us.”

J.K. Britt had one of UNC's two picks Saturday. Jenna Miller, THI

UNC entered the contest with just seven PBUs on the season, and four of them were credited to linebackers, meaning the collective secondary had just three PBUs and one interception over the first four games. On Saturday, however, the Heels broke up five passes – four by DBs – and intercepted two passes, both by defensive backs. The secondary itself surpassed its season output over the course of about 200 minutes. “At practice this week, guys really paid attention to seeing the ball and making plays on the ball in the air,” said senior safety J.K. Britt, who had one of the picks, along with Rene. “It transferred over into the game.” It also helped that UNC’s defensive front regularly applied pressure to Virginia Tech quarterback Ryan Willis, who completed 20 of 36 pass attempts for 221 yards, a pair of touchdowns and those two picks. But he had to work for it, and the numbers were elevated during an 18-play drive that ultimately gave the Hokies the victory.

Rene had two of UNC's five PBUs. Jenna Miller, THI

UNC’s front registered four sacks on the night with three more QB hurries. All told, they hit Willis six times when he dropped back to pass. “I think one of the big differences was we were able to get pressure on the quarterback with four guys (up front),” Britt explained. “So, he had to get it out of his hands quickly and that allowed us to make plays in the secondary.” Carolina’s pass defense efficiency rating is now No. 45 nationally because they Heels have done a nice job being positioned to make plays all season. But their heads were too often facing the receiver with no apparent idea where the ball was and when it was about to arrive. Saturday night, however, they saw the ball, hence the uptick in touches, which were big parts of them almost winning. Moving forward, this could be a significant part of how the Heels may fare.

