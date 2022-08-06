Senior WR Antoine Green Suffers Injury, Is Out Indefinitely

North Carolina wide receiver Antoine Green suffered an injury during the Tar Heels’ scrimmage Saturday morning at Kenan Stadium, a source in the UNC football program has confirmed to THI.

"Antoine does have an upper body injury and we expect him back at some point during the season," a spokesman for the UNC program said.

The fifth-year native of Rockledge, FL, was UNC’s second-leading receiver last season, catching 31 passes for 612 yards and five touchdowns. He came on strong late in the campaign, with 20 of his receptions coming over the final six games.

For his career, Green has 47 receptions for 912 yards, and eight scores.

A member of Carolina’s class of 2018, Green suffered a horrible leg injury in an overtime loss at Syracuse that season, and finally was healthy and over the mental aspect of dealing with a major setback. The oldest receiver on the roster, Green’s mission was to continue his growth as a player, but also set an example of the younger players.

“My mindset this year is to be intentional with everything that I do, and help everybody else around me,” he said last Saturday following UNC’s open practice. “So, I’m looking to be a resource for all the younger dudes in the receiving room, outside the receiving room, and help the defense out as much as I can.”

The Tar Heels open the season August 27 at home versus FCS member Florida A&M.