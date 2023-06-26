Class of 2024 wide receiver Jordan Shipp took his official visit to North Carolina this weekend. The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder out of Providence Day School in Charlotte, NC, is the No. 5 player in the Tar Heel State and ranked No. 41 at his position.

The standout helped the Charger win a NCISAA state championship last season with a huge year. He has numerous offers and has narrowed his list to the Tar Heels, Michigan, and NC State. He took official visits to all three schools.

North Carolina held their Showtime Camp later on Sunday evening for upcoming 2025 and 2026 prospects. Shipp finished his official visit and then came back on campus after the necessary time expired to be a spectator along with fellow class of 2024 recruits Alex Taylor and Malcolm Ziglar.

THI caught up with Shipp after the event and got the latest on his recruitment.



