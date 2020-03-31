One of the qualities North Carolina strength and conditioning coach Brian Hess possesses, UNC’s football players say, is his ability to inspire, motivate and lead them down the best course for their personal health, respective of the positions they play. The Tar Heels swear by Hess and are fueled by his manner of leading that element of UNC’s football program. But these are different times, as none of the players are on campus while the nation works through the COVID-19 pandemic that has essentially halted American life. So with the players scattered around the nation at their homes, Hess and his staff have been executing the Heels’ voluntary strength and conditioning workouts via Zoom, an online video conferencing tool that allows Hess and his staff to watch the players do their workouts and enables them to see Hess lead the way. It’s the new normal, for now, anyway. Yet, unlike at the Kenan Football Center where each player has access to the same equipment, thus allowing for more controlled management of their workouts, Hess has to compensate for the players’ unique circumstances, especially now that social distancing has been strongly requested by medical and government officials. “Right now, we’re just doing the workouts (that) are set out, we have a program for those who have gym access,” Hess said Monday, during a virtual press conference on Zoom. “And within that, we have programs for some of the guys that have some different modifications, some guys work better with different movements, so we’ve accommodated for them with that. And then we have a program for those who have no gym.



The Tar Heels don't have access to these for now, but they're finding ways to get in their work. (Jenna Miller, THI)

“And basically with that, we’re just: get a backpack and make it as heavy as you can. So right now, the only one that we’re going through is the one that’s the no-weight-room lift. And while we’re doing that, those who have a weight room are in their weight room going through the plan that we’ve sent them.” So how does this work, exactly? “We’ve got the computers set up so you can see 25 guys, so once we start rolling, the guys who are on the body weight program are on my whistle,” Hess said. “So, ‘first set, first set, whistle. Second set, second set, whistle.’ And those who are at a gym, they’re just going to roll through it, but we’re going to watch the whole time and scrolling through and coaching. “So we see them training but we’re not at a set time just because we still have to work around class schedules.” The players don’t all do the same workouts. A safety is going to execute a different regiment than an offensive tackle, and so on. That can be a bit challenging, given the circumstances. “It’s all individualized cards,” Hess said. “It has their weights on it. And we’re coaching them just the same. But we’re going through and treating the no-weight-room lift, because that’s the majority of our guys right now. We’re taking that one as the team lift.” The larger Tar Heels are benefitting even though they can’t max out on bench pressing or anything like that.



Hess spoke with the media via Zoom on Monday. (THI)