It wasn't sexy, but the North Carolina Tar Heels showed some grit and toughness Monday night in holding off the upstart UNC-Wilmington Seahawks, 69-56, in the season opener.

It was a grind-it-out type of game. The opponent had obviously put much time into a scouting report, and it was well executed. The Heels shot 45.8 percent from the field, but made only a pair of three-pointers. The pace was bogged down in the half-court, as Carolina could muster just four points in transition.

Even tough the 26-point favorite won by half that, it doesn't mean the night was a loss. The Tar Heels did some things Hubert Davis can hang his hat on. They wore down the visitor, and eventually ended up attempting 30 free throws. UNC was also all in on the defensive end. Wilmington shot just 29.3 percent from the field.

It was my first time seeing the Tar Heels this season. Here are some of my takeaways from opening night: