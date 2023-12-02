CHAPEL HILL – A slumbering North Carolina team flipped its energy in the second half Saturday, turning a 14-point second half deficit into a 22-0 run as the Tar Heels pulled away for a 78-70 victory over Florida State at the Smith Center.

UNC went more than 14 minutes without recording an assist and was 5-for-25 from the field as the Seminoles his 10 of their first 19 perimeter shots building a 45-31 lead. Carolina then picked up its pressure defense changing the game.

UNC scored 38 points in a span of 11:47, and eventually led by 70-56.

The No. 17 Tar Heels improved to 7-1, including 1-0 in ACC play, and the Seminoles dropped to 4-3 and 0-1.

Here is a Snap Shot of how it happened: