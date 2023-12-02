Snap Shot: UNC 78, Florida State 70
CHAPEL HILL – A slumbering North Carolina team flipped its energy in the second half Saturday, turning a 14-point second half deficit into a 22-0 run as the Tar Heels pulled away for a 78-70 victory over Florida State at the Smith Center.
UNC went more than 14 minutes without recording an assist and was 5-for-25 from the field as the Seminoles his 10 of their first 19 perimeter shots building a 45-31 lead. Carolina then picked up its pressure defense changing the game.
UNC scored 38 points in a span of 11:47, and eventually led by 70-56.
The No. 17 Tar Heels improved to 7-1, including 1-0 in ACC play, and the Seminoles dropped to 4-3 and 0-1.
Here is a Snap Shot of how it happened:
1st Half
*FSU hit half of its first eight 3-point attemtps in part because most werewide open. UNC's defensive rotations were poor and nonexistent on two occassions.
*Bacot 3 blocked shots in the first 13 minutes.
*Officials reviewed the goaltend call on FSU and taken away the basket from Bacot and UNC – it’s 23-22
*FSU went zone with around 7 minutes left in the half.
*Bacot got poked in the right eye going after an offensive reboudn and left the game with 4:55 left in the half.
*Bacot back in at 4:02.
*UNC has missed 13 of its last 16 shot attempts (3:38 left).
*Two quick offensive fouls on consecutive possessions on Bacot. Secomd came at 1:49.
*FSU closed the first half on an 8-0 run.
TV TO – UNC 14, FSU 9 with 14:29 left in the half
TV TO – FSU 18, UNC 16 with 11:19 left in the half
TV TO – UNC 23, FSU 22 with 7:19 left in the half
TV TO – UNC 27, FSU 27 with 3:38 left in the half
HALFTIME: FSU 35, UNC 29
2nd Half
*FSU's run to close the first half reached 13-0, as it scored the first five points of the second half. It reached 18-2 into the second half.
At the 15:56 mark:
-FSU on 21-6 run spanning both halves.
-UNC 5 for last 23 FGs.
*UNC no second chance points off its first 7 offensive rebounds.
*UNC 16-4 run (25-11 since FSU's largest lead at 45-31). Noles missed 6 straight 3s.
*The run continued, as it climbed to 22-0 for UNC moving the score to 70-56. It was also a 30-4 run.
*UNC forced three turnovers forced in a span of 1:33 led to seven immediate points in the run. Each turnover was either in the backcourt or midcourt.
TV TO – FSU 48, UNC 35 with 15:56 left
TV TO – FSU 54, UNC 47 with 10:57 left
TV TO – UNC 56, FSU 56 with 7:41 left
TV TO – UNC 69, FSU 56 with 4:41 left
FINAL - UNC 78, FSU 70