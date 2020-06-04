THI’s series looking at class of 2021 basketball prospects either offered or targeted by North Carolina continues as our Director of Basketball Recruiting Clint Jackson and AJ to discuss Chet Holmgren.

First, we ran Jackson’s snapshot written piece on Holmgren and now we follow up with a podcast. Jackson has seen Holmgren in person and has some interesting comments about a unique player he beleives might be the best in the nation.

At 7-feet -0, Holmgren is the No. 4 overall player nationally and No. 1 at his position. Though, while Rivals lists him as a center, Holmgren plays all over the floor, which Jackson discusses in this video.



Here is Jackson's written piece on Holmgren

*Video edits by Jacob Turner