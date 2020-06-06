THI’s series looking at class of 2021 basketball prospects either offered or targeted by North Carolina continues as our Director of Basketball Recruiting Clint Jackson and AJ to discuss D'Marco Dunn.

First, we ran Jackson’s snapshot written piece on Dunn and now we follow up with a podcast. Jackson dug deep getting intel and insight on Dunn the player and his recruitment and shares his thoughts here in this podcast.

At 6-foot-4, Dunn is the No. 78 overall player nationally and No. 1 9at his position after entering the rankings for the first time June 2.



Here is Jackson's written piece on Dunn

Dunn's Bio







*Video edits by Jacob Turner



