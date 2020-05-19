“I don’t think they were interested, but I shot tight ends coach John Lilly a direct message on Twitter letting him know I was interested in UNC and gave my head coaches’ number,” Given told THI . “Then later, coach Lilly called me we just had a normal conversation talked about family and football then he offered.”

Givens, a 6-foot 6, 260-pounder from Lord Botetourt High School in Daleville, VA, took matters into his own hands in order to catch the eyes of the Tar Heels coaching staff. He clearly wanted them to take notice.

An interesting set of events led class of 2022 offensive lineman Gunner Givens to picking up a scholarship offer from North Carolina.

There was something special that drew Givens to the UNC football program, something is helping Mack Brown’s program pique the interest of so many highly regarded prospects these days.



“They are definitely on the come up, can’t deny the recruiting class coming in is top tier I believe,” Given said. “They will be a dominant force in the future.”

Givens plays on both sides of the line of scrimmage, and his offers reflect he’s affective on offensive and defense.

“I have offers for multiple positions, OL, DE, DT as of now, but as far as on the offensive side of the ball, my strengths are definitely my aggression and ability to move,” he said.

Given’s recruitment didn’t begin blowing up nationally until he put out a season highlight tape last fall, and then the focus extended well beyond Virginia Tech an Virginia, which had been the main schools recruiting him hard.

Aside from UNC, he has offers from Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, LSU, Oregon, Oklahoma, Penn State, Michigan and Notre Dame among others



