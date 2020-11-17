TarHeelIllustrated - Special Teams Nitty Gritty 8 Games In

Each week following a North Carolina football game, THI runs pieces breaking down the Tar Heels’ offensive and defensive performances from the day before. We call these items the “Nitty Gritty” on offense and defense from those games.

They are in-depth looks at how the Heels played, what worked, what didn’t, and how certain players graded out and performed overall. A couple of times a year we also run Nitty Gritty pieces on the special teams, usually during an open week and at the end of the season.

With UNC off this week and eight games in the books, it’s the perfect time to dive into the numbers of how Carolina’s special teams have performed so far.

UNC is No. 87 in the nation in adjusted special teams rating, No. 12 in the ACC.

Player grades (Note only players with 20 or more reps and graded at 60.0 or higher are noted): Drew Little 72.0; Ethan West 69.6; Chazz Surratt 69.0; Cedric Gray 68.7; Josh Henderson 68.5; Trevor Collins 68.5; Obi Egbuna 67.3; Antoine Green 66.5; William Barnes 65.9; Chris Collins 65.9; Ed Montilus 65.3; Quiron Johnson 65.3; Marcus McKethan 65.0; Jordan Tucker 64.5; Emery Simmons 64.4; Ja’Qurious Conley 64.0; Jeremiah Gemmel 63.9; Joshua Ezeudu 63.7; Jonathan Kim 63.4; Kyler McMichael 62.6; Cooper Graham 62.2; Ben Kiernan 61.9; Ladaeson Hollins 61.4; Grayson Atkins 61.4; Dazz Newsome 61.3; Patrice Rene 60.9; Michael Carter 60.3.



