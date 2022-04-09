CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina held its annual spring football game Saturday at Kenan Stadium, naming it the #TyleeStrong Spring Game, which was also sponsored by Wegman’s, and on display was a variety of the Tar Heels’ talents, and some new quarterbacks, as the program moves on from the Sam Howell era.

The game was named in honor of wide receiver Tylee Craft, who is battling cancer and has been undergoing treatment. He and some other cancer patients were honored before the game.

Four touchdowns were scored on the afternoon, but the scoring system UNC used means the posted score doesn’t reflect only the actually touchdowns. So, we aren’t going to worry about that, as the score of a spring game doesn’t matter much, anyway.

In our first observations report, we focused only on the offense, here we stay with the defense from UNC’s #TyleeStrong Spring Game: