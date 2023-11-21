For the first time in the young basketball season, No. 14 North Carolina leaves Chapel Hill to play three games at the Battle 4 Atlantis in Atlantis, The Bahamas, beginning Wednesday and concluding Friday.

The Tar Heels have won their first three games by an average of 21 points, but the level of competition will be much tougher this week, and it starts Wednesday when the Heels face Northern Iowa at noon.

The Panthers are 1-2 with a win over a Division Two team and road losses to South Florida and North Texas. On Thursday, UNC will play either Villanova or Texas Tech, and Friday will face one of Stanford, Michigan, Arkansas, or Memphis.

This is UNC’s third time in the event, going 2-1 each time previously.

Instead of doing a staff pix for each game of the event, we are doing just one for the entire tournament. Here are our picks: