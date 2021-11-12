North Carolina is back in action Friday night as the No. 19 Tar Heels take on Brown at the Smith Center for a 9 PM tip.

Carolina is coming off an 83-67 victory over Loyola (MD) in its opener on Tuesday night. Caleb Love led the Tar Heels with 22 points while Brady Manek added 20 in his first game at UNC. Dawson Garcia added 12 points and Kerwin Walton 11 for the Tar Heels, as they gave first-year head coach Hubert Davis a victory in his debut.

Brown did not play last season, as the Ivy League cancelled the entire season before it got started, so the Bears’ 89-59 win over Salve Regina on Tuesday was its first in 20 months. Salve Regina, by the way, is a private Division III school located in Newport, RI.

Paxson Wojcik, who scored 12 points in the opener, is the son of former UNC assistant coach Doug Wojcik, who was on Matt Doherty’s staff at Carolina. Brown was picked to finish fifth in the Ivy League.

Here are our picks: