North Carolina looks to get back into the win column Saturday as the Tar Heels step outside of ACC play for their final non-league affair of the regular season with FCS member Campbell visiting Kenan Stadium.

UNC has dropped its last two games to Virginia and Georgia Tech, teams that entered those games with losing records, but overcame double-digit deficits in the second halves of both contests. The Fighting Camels lost, 44-13, at Richmond last weekend.

Carolina is 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the ACC. Campbell is 4-4 and 3-3 in the Coastal Athletic Conference.

The game kicks at noon and will air on the ACCN.

