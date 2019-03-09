Staff Pix: Duke-UNC
North Carolina and Duke will meet Saturday evening at the Smith Center to close out the regular season with plenty on the line.The winner could secure a spot in Columbia, SC, for the first weekend ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news