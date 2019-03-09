Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-09 00:02:30 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Staff Pix: Duke-UNC

Wnnyx3si9jnad5h4dlq6
The Tar Heels host rival Duke on Saturday evening, so what does our staff think will happen?
THI
THI Staff
THI Staff

North Carolina and Duke will meet Saturday evening at the Smith Center to close out the regular season with plenty on the line.The winner could secure a spot in Columbia, SC, for the first weekend ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}