North Carolina remains at home Tuesday night when the Tar Heels host Furman for a 7:00 PM tip at the Smith Center.

The Paladins enter with a 7-3 record and having a win at Louisville on their resume. They also defeated College of Charleston by three points, sharing a common opponent with UNC. The Heels beat Charleston last month on the road by 11 points.

The Tar Heels are 7-2 and have won four consecutive games. They are coming off an 80-63 win over Elon.

The game will air on ESPN2.

Here are our picks: