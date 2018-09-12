With Hurricane Florence here in a day or so and forcing the cancellation of UNC’s game this weekend versus Central Florida, we thought it would be fun to find out what the THI staffers do when house-bound during one of these mega storms. Sow we asked our staff what are their go-to beverages, snacks and entertainment when barricaded inside during a monster storm and the power goes out. Here are our responses:

Kevin Roy

Being from the coast, and now Fayetteville, I am no stranger to these nasty little storms. My go-to beverage, now that I have children at home, is Southern Coffee - Mt. Dew. My go-to snack is Jack Links Beef Jerky. I don't download anything for entertainment these days, thanks to YouTube TV. I have several portable phone chargers and I can charge the families phones and devices for up to 10 days, so I am able to watch local news, and everything else on YouTube TV. I won't miss a thing. It's redneck 'Glam'ping for me!



Clint Jackson

I like to watch the winds and rain while drinking a mixed drink. Bulleit bourbon over ice, mixed the ginger beer and a splash of lime juice.



Rob Jones

The key for good snacks is to have items that don’t need refrigerated. Basically, load up on chips. My drink (for any occasion) is bourbon. Thankfully, I have enough to last me through several storms.



John Gwaltney

I’m a Cheerwine man for any occasion so that is easy. After that I like a mix of sweet & salty snacks. Until the batteries die I watch the ESPN app & action movies on my tablet & phone. Then, its time to go old school with cards & board games.



Jarrod Hardy

Stock up on Gatorade, chips and watch Espn and listen to music until I fall asleep. I tend to sleep through storms.



Deana King

Pepsi

Doritos Guns of Glory (video game)

Dolphus Pearson III

My go-to drink is Water and plenty of BCAA powder to mix with it! (Issues with working at GNC lol). Plenty of carbs and protein so bread, peanut butter, beef and chicken to throw on a grill.



Andrew Jones

I’m a diet coke and Powerade Zero guy, so I like to have both on hand. My snack is something I shouldn’t eat but exercise a waiver during a big storm, so hopefully my daughter won’t eat all of our Pringles. My entertainment for this storm will be making slime with my daughter but I also like to follow coverage of the storm on my phone once our power goes out.

What About You Guys?