North Carolina is back in action just 47 hours after finishing off a win at Duke when it hosts Miami on Monday night at 7 pm.

The Tar Heels rebounded from its worst performance of the season last Tuesday at Clemson with its best offensive effort of the years scoring 91 points, shooting 53.1 percent, hitting 10 three-pointers and scoring 27 fast break points in the win over the Blue Devils.

Can Carolina back that up against the improving Hurricanes?

Miami defeated Duke last week before taking No. 16 Virginia Tech to overtime Saturday before losing. The Hurricanes enter 7-11 overall and 3-10 in the ACC. UNC is 12-6 and 7-4.

