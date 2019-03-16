Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-16 18:32:37 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Staff Pix: Heels' Seed, Region & Opening Site

Iu3ksn5n8tsblo6eaoqu
THI staff picks the Heels' seed, region and where they will begin NCAA Tournament play later this week.
THI
THI Staff
THI Staff

North Carolina will soon find out its seed for the NCAA Tournament along with its region, site for the opening weekend and its first opponent.Until then, all we can do is speculate, so THI’s staff ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}