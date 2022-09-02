Staff Pix are brought to you by My Perfect Franchise.



North Carolina heads to the mountains to face Appalachian State for the first time ever in Boone, NC, in a highly anticipated game Saturday for a noon kickoff. App State is bringing in 10,000 extra seats for the game, and some around the town are calling this the biggest thing to ever happen to Boone.

UNC heads in at 1-0 after opening with a 56-24 victory over Florida A&M this past Saturday at Kenan Stadium. Redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye set a school record by throwing five touchdown passes in his starting debut, four came in the first half. The Mountaineers were 10-4 last season and boast a depth chart that includes 21 fifth and six-year players that have totaled more than 26,000 game snaps, and that doesn’t include two FCS transfers, both of whom were three-year starters and all-conference performers. The game kicks at noon and will air on ESPNU. Here are our picks:

Jacob Turner

Make no mistakes about it, this is a tough test for UNC, a program that hasn't won a road game since December 2020. Despite that, it's a must win for the Tar Heels in a lot of ways, and I think they pull it out in a close and tight matchup in Boone. I'm not super confident in this pick, though, so let's see what happens. Prediction: UNC 31, App State 24.

Kevin Roy

The Tar Heels take on a very good team that would love nothing more than to embarrass the them. It will help that the Heels have played a game, while App has not. It will also help that the Tar Heels have better talent, on paper at least. As we have all seen with this Carolina program, more talent doesn’t mean more wins. It’s time to change that narrative and also get that road win monkey off their backs. The Heels will come ready to play and win in Boone. Prediction: UNC 35, App State 24.

Jarrod Hardy

For North Carolina to come out with a win, they have to dominate on both line of scrimmages and right some wrongs on defense. Expect to see Drake Maye and the offense scoring enough to sneak past the Mountaineers in Boone. Prediction: UNC 30, App State 21.

Brandon Peay

I believe one of the most significant jumps a team makes is between the first and second game of the second game of the season. North Carolina is one of the few schools to have an opportunity to put stuff on film. This extra continuity will serve the Tar Heels well in a tough Boone environment and they will leave western North Carolina 2-0 on the season. Prediction: UNC 37, App State 28.

John Gwaltney

Carolina has one win under its belt as it travels to Boone on Saturday. The question is, how will that game help decide what happens in Kidd Brewer Stadium? One thing we all know is that this game means a lot to a lot of people and it should be a heck of a show. Prediction: UNC 37, App State 32.

Andrew Jones

App State is more experienced at most of the skill spots, but Carolina has loads more talent there. And, UNC is more even, and even has some advantages, in experience in the trenches. That is where this game will be won. UNC must slow the run game and force Chase Brice to beat it with his arm, and if that happens, the Tar Heels will win. All the defense has to do is play well enough to allow the extremely talented offensive skill guys to hit on some big plays to make the difference, and that’s what will happen. Drake Maye will post big numbers for the second consecutive week. Prediction: UNC 42, App State 27.

Average THI prediction: UNC 35,.3 App State 26.

