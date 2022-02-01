North Carolina is back on the road Tuesday night as the Tar Heels visit Louisville looking to extend their winning streak to four games.

UNC won three games this past week, all at home, on the heels of two lopsided losses at Miami and Wake Forest. But the Heels haven’t turned the corner yet, part of that process would include a win at a dangerous Louisville team that just took Duke to the last minute at the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday.