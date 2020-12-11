Seventeenth-ranked North Carolina head to No. 10 Miami on Saturday to close out the regular season in what is a big game for both teams.

The winner could have the inside track to the Orange Bowl is both Clemson and Notre Dame end up in the College Football Playoff, as the spot would then go to the next highest-rated ACC team not in the CFP. The winner Saturday could determine that.

The game kicks at 3:30 and will air on ABC.

The Tar Heels are 7-3 overall and 6-3 in the ACC while the Hurricanes are 8-1 and 7-1.

