North Carolina looks to pick up its third road win of the season and improve to 2-0 in the ACC as the Tar Heels travel to Miami to face the Hurricanes for a 4 PM kickoff on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Tar Heels (4-1, 1-0 ACC) are coming off a 41-10 rout of Virginia Tech, while the Canes (2-2, 0-0) are coming off an open date. The last time they played was a surprising 45-31 loss at home to Middle Tennessee State.