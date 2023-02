Having lost five of its last six games, time is running out for North Carolina to build a resume that will get it into the NCAA Tournament, which is the Tar Heels’ game at Notre Dame on Wednesday night is so crucial.

UNC visits South Bend to face the Fighting Irish for a 9 PM tip looking to get back into the win column. The Heels are currently on the outside looking in on all noteworthy NCAA brackets, and they need to win quite a few more games to get back into the discussion.

Beating struggling Notre Dame won’t help much, but a loss would be devastating.

UNC is 16-11 overall and 8-8 in the ACC, while the Irish are 10-17 and 2-14.

Here are our picks: