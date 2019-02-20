Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-20 11:18:19 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Staff Pix: UNC-Duke

Jzr3ol3vtllsh0lmav7m
The No. 8 Tar Heels head to Durham to face the No. 1 Blue Devils, so what does our staff think will happen?
THI
THI Staff
THI Staff

Eighth-ranked North Carolina travels up the road to Cameron Indoor Stadium to take on No. 1 Duke on Wednesday night for a 9 pm tip.The Tar Heels are 20-5 overall and 10-2 in the ACC while the Blue...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}