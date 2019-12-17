News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-17 23:51:34 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Staff Pix: UNC-Gonzaga

The struggling Tar Heels visit No. 2 Gonzaga on Wednesday night, so what does our staff think will happen?
The struggling Tar Heels visit No. 2 Gonzaga on Wednesday night, so what does our staff think will happen? (THI)
THI Staff
THI Statff

North Carolina will try to end a three-game losing streak in the home building of the No. 2 team in the nation Wednesday night when the Tar Heels visit Gonzaga.The Zags are 11-1 and own a neutral s...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}